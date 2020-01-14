ORLANDO, Fla. – The sign for Gusteau's restaurant has been installed at the France pavilion in Epcot.
Disney shared the update in an official blog post late Monday.
Those who've seen Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille will recognize the sign as belonging to the film's famed Parisian eatery. Well, now the Gusteau's marks the location of the upcoming attraction Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, which is scheduled to open this summer.
The new attraction will "shrink" riders down to the size of rats as they race through Gusteau's kitchen.
Look for Gusteau's sign the next time you're on the Disney Skyliner. It's visible from the gondola as you approach or depart the International Gateway station.
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is just one of several projects in the works at Epcot. The theme park is undergoing a major transformation that includes new attractions, restaurants, and experiences.
