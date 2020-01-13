ORLANDO, Fla. — The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is back for another year, with plenty of decorative dishes, live entertainment, and interactive experiences that celebrate the culinary, visual, and performing arts.
- Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs January 17-February 24
- Fest features food, performances, photo ops inspired by artistic works
- RELATED: Disney World Passholders Can Get Free "Artful" Mickey Magnet
The festival will feature more than 10 food studios serving savory and sweet dishes such as a Deconstructed BLT at The Deconstructed Dish, the Sous-Vide Chicken Roulade at Pop Eats, or the Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib at Cuisine Classique. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s the Almond Frangipane Cake at Pop Eats or the Vanilla, Rose Water and Pistachio Panama Cotta at the Masterpiece Kitchen.
There’s also plenty to see and do around the festival, including photo ops in recreations of famous works of art, a paint-by-numbers mural as well as various workshops and seminars.
During the festival, Broadway greats will perform in the Disney on Broadway concerts series. Songs from shows such as Mary Poppins and The Lion King will be performed. Performances will take place three times daily.
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs January 17 through February 24.
