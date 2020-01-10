ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker is coming along nicely.

Coaster is expected to open this spring

The new coaster, which is currently under construction, is set to open sometime this spring.

Ice Breaker will feature four launches, sending riders backward and forward. The coaster will also have a "beyond vertical drop" and reach speeds of up to 52 mph.

The coaster will have an arctic theme, which fits well with the nearby Wild Arctic exhibit.

Back in November, SeaWorld revealed ride vehicle for the coaster at the IAAPA Expo.