ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's 27th annual marathon weekend kicked off Thursday morning at Epcot.

About 13,500 runners participated Friday morning

Thousands more are expected to come over the weekend

Thousands of runners made their way around Epcot for the first event of Disney's marathon weekend — the 5k.

Epcot is packed this morning for the start of the 27th annual Walt Disney Disney World Marathon weekend! 13,500 runners are out here for the 5k! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/J02mYGJRUV — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) January 9, 2020

This marathon weekend is actually Central Florida's largest sporting even bringing more than 75,000 runners and spectators to Orlando and it is all just getting started.

A Run Disney spokesperson says they come from all over, adding that it is a special race because for many of the runners because it is their first race ever.

A Run Disney spokesperson says they come from all over, adding that it is a special race because for many of the runners because it is their first race ever.

And this year will have lots of new surprises along the track for them.