ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is offering visitors a chance to go behind-the-scenes.

SeaWorld Orlando kicks off Inside Look event

Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes access to areas of the park

There will also be animal presentations

The park is kicking off its Inside Look event this weekend. Held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through January 26, the event gives visitors access to areas of the parks not typically open to guests.

The event includes continuous behind-the-scenes tours of areas such as the SeaWorld Rescue Center, Dolphin Theater, Manta Aquarium and the sea lion and otter housing. Visitors will also have a chance to learn about SeaWorld's bee rescue conversation program and dive operations for its manatees underwater viewing.

Visitors can also hear from SeaWorld's veterinarians and animal experts, who will share how they provide day-to-day care to the park's animals.

A wildlife rescue and research presentation will be held January 11 and 18 in the Nautilus Theater. And on January 25 and 26, Jack Hanna will host an animal presentation in the theater.

SeaWorld plans to hold more Inside Look events this year on select weekends in March and November.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.