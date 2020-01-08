ORLANDO, Fla. – The Holy Land Experience will be scaling back on some of its offerings.

The Bible-focused attraction will be ending its stage shows as it shifts focus away from entertainment, parent company Trinity Broadcasting Networks announced Wednesday.

The change will take effect April 19.

Holy Land Experience will instead focus on the Biblical museum and "highlighting Christianity's global development" in an attempt to get the attraction back to "its original plan and function," Holy Land Experience general manager Mike Everett said in a statement.

The attraction's Scriptorium, which includes rare biblical artifacts and a scale model of ancient Jerusalem, will remain part of the lineup. In addition, Live Church Orlando will continue to meet inside the attraction's large 2,000-seat Church of All Nations auditorium.

Holy Land Experience also features a children's play area, gift shops and dining locations.

In addition to ending its stage shows, Holy Land Experience will evaluate "the best and most efficient use of its property," located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and Conroy Road. That includes "assessing other economic opportunities, including redevelopment," Everett said.

Holy Land Experience, which receives property-tax exemption, offers at least one free admission day each in order to keep its status.