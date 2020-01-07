ORLANDO, Fla. – Mouse Gear, the main retail spot at Epcot, has moved to a temporary location amid the park's transformation.
The store is now located at the end of the Innoventions East building. Just walk through the breezeway toward Mission: Space. The store will be on the left.
Inside the temporary location, visitors will find much of what was offered at the previous Mouse Gear location—toys, housewares, T-shirts, plushes and more. The new space is a lot smaller than the other one, but again, it's just temporary.
The sign has been removed from the original Mouse Gear location, which is being remodeled. Disney hasn't said when it will reopen.
In addition to a redesigned Mouse Gear, Epcot's transformation also includes new attractions, restaurants and experiences, including a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, a Ratatouille ride and a space-themed restaurant.
