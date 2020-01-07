ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is giving out another free magnet to passholders.
- Passholders can pick up free magnet during arts festival
- The magnet will be available at Mouse Gear starting January 17
- Festival of the Arts runs January 17-February 24
The "Artful" Mickey Mouse magnet will be available during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which runs January 17-February 24.
Passholders can pick up the magnet at Mouse Gear on their first festival visit. They will need to present a valid annual pass and photo ID to receive the magnet.
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts features decorative dishes, Broadway performers, photo ops, galleries and hands-on workshops.
