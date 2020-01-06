ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is giving passholders a new perk this month.

Passholder will be able to enter Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through their own dedicated entrance at the turnstiles.

Universal first announced the dedicated entrance in October, along with several other passholder perks. Other perks include the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios, buttons throughout the year, seasonal giveaways, new UOAP merchandise and discounts.

For now, the dedicated passholder entrances at Universal will be available January 4-31.

Disney World has dedicated park entrances for its passholders.