ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is giving passholders a new perk this month.
- Universal passholders get dedicated park entrance
- Entrance will be at the Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure turnstiles
- The entrance will be available January 4-31
Passholder will be able to enter Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through their own dedicated entrance at the turnstiles.
Universal first announced the dedicated entrance in October, along with several other passholder perks. Other perks include the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios, buttons throughout the year, seasonal giveaways, new UOAP merchandise and discounts.
For now, the dedicated passholder entrances at Universal will be available January 4-31.
Disney World has dedicated park entrances for its passholders.
