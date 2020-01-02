ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is again offering its free Preschool Card.

SeaWorld offering free Preschool Card

Pass gives children 5 and younger free admission

Must register for the card by February 3

The pass gives children ages 5 and younger free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando through 2020.

To get the card, parents must register online by February 3. Once registered, they will need to visit the park by March 31 to pick up the pass. Verification of age, either by birth certificate or passport, may be requested.

The Preschool Card is only available to Florida residents.

SeaWorld's sister park Busch Gardens is also offering a free Preschool Card for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.