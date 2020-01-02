ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Disney's Magic Kingdom temporarily closed Thursday evening.
- PeopleMover was temporarily closed Thursday
- Reports of smoke at the attraction
- No word yet on the cause
Guests were reportedly evacuated after smoke was seen at the attraction.
Video posted to social media appear to show white smoke.
A Disney spokesperson said the ride had reopened as of 7:20 p.m., but provided no details regarding what caused the smoke and the ride closure.
The PeopleMover takes riders on a narrated tour around Tomorrowland and includes behind-the-scenes looks at Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.
