ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Disney's Magic Kingdom temporarily closed Thursday evening.

Guests were reportedly evacuated after smoke was seen at the attraction.

Video posted to social media appear to show white smoke.

A Disney spokesperson said the ride had reopened as of 7:20 p.m., but provided no details regarding what caused the smoke and the ride closure.

The PeopleMover takes riders on a narrated tour around Tomorrowland and includes behind-the-scenes looks at Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.