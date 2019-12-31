Magic Kingdom reaches capacity on New Year's Eve

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World reached capacity on New Year's Eve.

The theme park stopped "admitting new guests" at about 1 p.m. Certain guests--Walt Disney World Resort guests, annual passholders, guests with military tickets, Golden Oak and Club 33 members, and guests with complimentary tickets--were still allowed to enter the park.

Disney urged guests to visit Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom instead.

By 6 p.m., Magic Kingdom had reopened to all guests.

Throughout the day, guests inside Magic Kingdom experienced long waits for the attractions. At one point, Space Mountain had a four-hour wait.

Guests also faced long lines Tuesday morning at the Magic Kingdom parking plaza. See the Sky 13 video beow: