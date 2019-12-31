ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is once again offering Florida residents a special deal on theme park tickets.
The Discover Disney Ticket will be available starting January 2.
The three-day ticket costs $175 plus tax and is good for a visit to one theme park--Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom--each day.
A fourth day can be added for $20 more, bringing the total cost of the ticket to $195 plus tax. That's $49 per day.
The deal is available through June 27 and tickets, which don't have blockout dates, must be used by June 30.
Proof of Florida residency is required to purchase the Discover Disney tickets.
For more information, visit the Disney World website.
