ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A restaurant and sports bar under construction at Disney Springs is scheduled to open soon.
- City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs
- The restaurant and sports bar is scheduled to open in January
- Menu will feature "classic American food" with modern twists
City Works Eatery & Pour House will open in January.
City Works, which is located on Disney Springs' West Side, will feature a menu of American-style food such as burgers, sandwiches, ribs, soups and salads. The restaurant will also offer 100 draft beers on tap
In addition to the 8,632-square-foot indoor dining space, the restaurant will also feature a spacious outdoor patio area.
Sporting events will also be shown on City Works' 17 flat-screen HDTVs.
The new restaurant, which is next to the NBA Experience, was initially slated to open this past summer.
