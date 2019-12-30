ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A restaurant and sports bar under construction at Disney Springs is scheduled to open soon.

  • City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs
  • The restaurant and sports bar is scheduled to open in January
  • Menu will feature "classic American food" with modern twists

City Works Eatery & Pour House will open in January.

City Works, which is located on Disney Springs' West Side, will feature a menu of American-style food such as burgers, sandwiches, ribs, soups and salads. The restaurant will also offer 100 draft beers on tap

In addition to the 8,632-square-foot indoor dining space, the restaurant will also feature a spacious outdoor patio area.

Sporting events will also be shown on City Works' 17 flat-screen HDTVs.

The new restaurant, which is next to the NBA Experience, was initially slated to open this past summer.

