City Works, which is located on Disney Springs' West Side, will feature a menu of American-style food such as burgers, sandwiches, ribs, soups and salads. The restaurant will also offer 100 draft beers on tap

In addition to the 8,632-square-foot indoor dining space, the restaurant will also feature a spacious outdoor patio area.

Sporting events will also be shown on City Works' 17 flat-screen HDTVs.

The new restaurant, which is next to the NBA Experience, was initially slated to open this past summer.