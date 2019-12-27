ORLANDO, Fla. — An International Drive attraction is hoping you'll swing and soar into the New Year with them.

The Orlando StarFlyer is hosting "The Soaring 20's" New Year's Eve party on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on January 1.

The attraction, a 450-foot-tall swing ride at Icon Park, promises a live DJ, food, games and more.

Plus, 24 riders will get the chance to be the last flight of 2019 and the first flight of 2020, if they enter the ride's Star Drop Giveaway.

The attraction is giving away tickets for 12 winners, who will each be able to bring a guest. The giveaway also includes a VIP reception, free drinks and a pre-flight champagne toast.

