ORLANDO, Fla. — An International Drive attraction is hoping you'll swing and soar into the New Year with them.
The Orlando StarFlyer is hosting "The Soaring 20's" New Year's Eve party on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on January 1.
The attraction, a 450-foot-tall swing ride at Icon Park, promises a live DJ, food, games and more.
Plus, 24 riders will get the chance to be the last flight of 2019 and the first flight of 2020, if they enter the ride's Star Drop Giveaway.
The attraction is giving away tickets for 12 winners, who will each be able to bring a guest. The giveaway also includes a VIP reception, free drinks and a pre-flight champagne toast.
To enter, visit the StarFlyer website.
What it's Like to Ride the StarFlyer
In 2018, Allison Walker Torres checked out the StarFlyer and took us on a ride via Facebook Live with Chuck Whittall, the Unicorp president behind Icon Park and the StarFlyer.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.