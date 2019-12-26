ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you want to ring in the new year with Disney World fireworks but don't want to deal with the crowds? You're in luck.

Disney plans to live-stream its "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks show from Magic Kingdom on December 31. The live-stream will begin at 11:45 p.m. ET.

And just before midnight, Disney will share a preview of what's coming to its parks in 2020.

A link to the live-stream will be added to this article once it becomes available.