ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you want to ring in the new year with Disney World fireworks but don't want to deal with the crowds? You're in luck.
- Disney to stream "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks
- Live-stream to begin at 11:45 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve
- Disney will also preview what's coming in 2020
Disney plans to live-stream its "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks show from Magic Kingdom on December 31. The live-stream will begin at 11:45 p.m. ET.
And just before midnight, Disney will share a preview of what's coming to its parks in 2020.
A link to the live-stream will be added to this article once it becomes available.
