ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will introduce a new orca show next year.

New orca show coming to SeaWorld Orlando

Orca Encounter will debut January 1

The show will focus on orca education and welfare

The new show called Orca Encounter debuts January 1 and will replace One Ocean.

Orca Encounter, which debuted at SeaWorld San Diego in 2017, will focus more on education and less on "animal entertainment."

"Guests will learn about killer whales' role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, the importance of conservation to their habitat, and welfare practices at SeaWorld," SeaWorld's chief zoological officer Dr. Chris Dold said in a statement.

The changes comes a few years after then-CEO Joel Manby said SeaWorld would be ending its orca breeding program . At the time, SeaWorld was still facing backlash following the release of the 2013 film "Blackfish," which heavily criticized the company's treatment of whales in captivity.

Part of SeaWorld's new strategy has also been to add new attractions to its parks every year.