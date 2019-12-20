ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Tours' Starspeeders are now boarding for the final battle between the light side and the dark side.

New destinations will run exclusively for 1st few months

Includes moon of Kef Bir, Lando Calrissian message

Star Tours has over 100 storytelling combinations

The Disney Parks Blog announced Friday that new destinations from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been added to its Star Tours ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland in California.

While Disney didn't spoil all the details, one of the destinations is the ocean moon of Kef Bir, where a piece of the Death Star is situated. Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams, also sends your Starspeeder an urgent transmission to join the battle.

Disney has added new locations from the new Star Wars films over the last few years, and like those instances, guests will be able to experience the new destinations exclusively for the next few months, Disney said.

After that the destinations will be mixed in with all the others used in Star Tours, creating more than 100 storytelling combinations, using planets across the Star Wars saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.