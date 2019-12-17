ORLANDO, Fla. — Quite a few new attractions debuted at Florida's theme parks in 2019.

There was Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney World, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando, Sesame Street land at SeaWorld Orlando, Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida and Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

But as 2019 comes to an end, it's time to look at what the theme parks have in store for 2020. And there's plenty to get excited about. So get ready.

Here's a rundown of 10 new attractions coming to Florida next year.

Iron Gwazi - Busch Gardens Tampa

Busch Gardens' is giving new life to its wooden Gwazi coaster by renaming it Iron Gwazi and turning it into a wood-steel hybrid coaster that will be the steepest and fastest in the world. Iron Gwazi will stand as high as 206 feet and take riders along a track at up to 76 mph. The coaster is scheduled to open in the spring.

Ice Breaker - SeaWorld Orlando

Not to be left out of thrill-ride conversation, Busch Gardens's sister park, SeaWorld Orlando, will also debut a new coaster in the spring. Ice Breaker will feature four launches, taking riders backward and forward. The coaster will also feature a 93-foot-tall beyond-vertical 100-degree spike.

Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway is scheduled to debut March 4 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The trackless dark ride will take visitors through the wacky and zany world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon.

A Ratatouille-inspired ride will debut at France's pavilion in the summer. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will be a trackless ride filled will special effects, 3D projects and larger-than-life set pieces. Riders will "shrink down" to the size of a rat and venture through scenes that include the rooftops of Paris and a kitchen pantry.

The Bourne Stuntacular - Universal Studios Florida

Universal is adding a theater show inspired by the Bourne franchise to its lineup. This live-action stunt show replaces the Terminator 2: 3D attraction that closed in 2017. According to Universal, the Bourne Stuntacular will features chase scenes, fistfights and "death-defying leaps." The show is scheduled to debut in the spring.

Riptide Race - Aquatica Orlando

Florida's first-ever dueling water slide is coming to Aquatica Orlando. The slide will send riders through tight loops that are both indoors and outdoors. As of now, Aquatica has only said that Riptide Race will debut in 2020.

Bolt – Carnival Cruise Line

Bolt will be the first roller coaster at sea when it debuts aboard Carnival's Mardi Gras ship next year. And although it's not a theme park, Mardi Gras will travel in and out of Port Canaveral.

A Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along is coming to Epcot in January. The short film will be a new take on the Disney classic many know and love.

Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life - Disney Springs

Disney Springs will soon be home to a new Cirque du Soleil show. Drawn to Life will be inspired by Disney animation. The show opens for preview performances starting March 20.

Solar Vortex - Adventure Island

The first dual tailspin waterslide in the U.S. is coming to Adventure Island in the spring. The attraction will send riders through high-banking rotations and rapid descents at speeds of up to 20 mph.