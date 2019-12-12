ORLANDO, Fla. – A USA Today poll wants to know what's the "best new theme park attraction" of 2019.

Several Florida attractions are in the running

The outlet's 10Best Readers' Choice contest features several new attractions from Florida theme parks among its choices, including Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida.

In the running are Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal's Islands of Adventure, Sesame Street land at SeaWorld, The Lego Movie World at Legoland and Tigris at Busch Gardens.

The new Florida attractions are also competing against attractions from other parks across the country, including Dollywood in Tennessee and Knott's Berry Farm in California.

Fans can vote once each day for their favorite new attraction at 10best.com.

The poll closes on December 30 and the top 10, as decided by the public, will be announced on January 10.