ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney and Cirque du Soleil have revealed the name of the new show coming to Disney Springs next year.
The new show will be called "Drawn to Life," the two companies announced Tuesday.
Drawn to Life will follow Julie, a young girl who finds an unfinished animation piece left by her late father. Her discovery leads her on a journey filled with imagination, animation and childhood Disney memories.
"In creating this show, we've brought to life an extraordinary new entertainment experience for the whole family," Walt Disney World president Josh D'Amaro said. "It blends all the heart, humor and joy of Disney storytelling with dazzling new acrobatic performances and effects never before seen in a Cirque du Soleil production."
Drawn to Life will open for preview performances starting March 20 before officially debuting to the public on April 17.
The new show replaces "La Nouba," which closed in 2017 after a nearly 20-year run.
