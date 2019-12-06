KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Sunset Walk, the shopping and dining complex at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, will host a free concert on New Year's Eve.

Sunset Walk to host free concert featuring The Wailers

The concert will take place on New Year's Eve

There will also be a street party featuring a DJ, street performers

The concert will feature internationally-known reggae band, The Wailers.

Visitors will be able to ring in the New Year to song like "Jammin" and "Buffalo Soldier."

In addition to the free concert, Sunset Walk will also host a street party that night with a live DJ, street performers, a fireworks countdown show and free party favors for the first 2,000 visitors.

The street party will also feature food and beverages from restaurants at Sunset Walk, including Rocks & Brews, Capone's Coal Fired Pizza, BurgerFi, Cold Stone Creamery and more.

The party starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m. Parking is free.