ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando's annual Christmas Celebration is currently underway and this year there's plenty of new things to see.

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration: Nov. 23-Dec. 31

The event has several new offerings like the Pets Ahoy Holiday show

Christmas Celebration also features food, character meet-and-greets

One of the newest additions is the Pets Ahoy Holiday Spectacular. In this festive version of the popular stage show, Santa's helpers are a team of adopted dogs, cats, birds and other animals.

"More pets than you can imagine on stage doing things you can't imagine they could be trained to do," said Jamie Johnson, SeaWorld's vice president of entertainment. "They have such a great time."

Also new this year is the Sesame Street Christmas Parade in SeaWorld's Sesame Street land.

The parade features festive floats, music, dance performances and appearances from Big Bird, Count von Count, Grover, Oscar the Grouch and more.

In addition to the new offerings, the event also features festive food, Rudolph and Santa meet-and-greets, and a sea of over 100 sparkling trees.

The event recently won the IAAPA Brass Ring Award for "most creative property-wide event."

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration runs through December 31.