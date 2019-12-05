ORLANDO, Fla. — The debut of Disney's newest Star Wars attraction didn't go off without a hitch.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios to crowds and delays.
Visitors arrived in the early morning hours in hopes of being among the first to experience the new ride.
But early on, the new highly-anticipated ride went down, according to tweets from people visiting the park. Some were evacuated off the ride and given paper FastPasses to return at a later time.
Disney activated its virtual queuing system just for the ride to help manage crowds. Just before 9 a.m., all of the boarding groups for Rise of the Resistance had been assigned for the day.
For the virtual queue, visitors join a boarding group through the My Disney Experience app. They'll then be notified when it's time for their group to return to the attraction.
Rise of the Resistance has been touted by Disney as the "most ambitious" attraction it's undertaken. The ride features four ride systems, dozens of animatronics, special effects, and state-of-the-art projections.
In the ride, visitors are recruited to join the Resistance for a mission against the First Order.
A version of Rise of the Resistance will open January 17 at Disneyland in California.
