ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has announced an opening date for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to open March 4
- Attraction will put riders inside Mickey cartoon short
- Runaway Railway replaces The Great Movie Ride
The upcoming attraction will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 4, Disney revealed Tuesday.
In Runaway Railway, riders will be transported to the world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. They'll board a train controlled by Goofy and go on an "out-of-control" adventure.
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is being built inside the Chinese Theater, the former home of The Great Movie Ride.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.