ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has announced an opening date for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to open March 4

Attraction will put riders inside Mickey cartoon short

Runaway Railway replaces The Great Movie Ride

The upcoming attraction will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 4, Disney revealed Tuesday.

In Runaway Railway, riders will be transported to the world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. They'll board a train controlled by Goofy and go on an "out-of-control" adventure.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is being built inside the Chinese Theater, the former home of The Great Movie Ride.