ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is getting ready to debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the big attraction for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- Rise of the Resistance dedication ceremony Wednesday
- New ride opens to the public on December 5
- RELATED:
- Disney drops new footage of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Dubbed by Disney as one of the "most ambitious, advanced and immersive" attractions the company has ever done, Rise of the Resistance will put riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
A dedication ceremony will be held for the new attraction December 4.
Disney is providing a live-stream of the ceremony starting at 6:55 p.m. ET Wedesday. You can watch it below.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is scheduled to open to the public December 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland in California on January 17.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.