ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is getting ready to debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the big attraction for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Rise of the Resistance dedication ceremony Wednesday

New ride opens to the public on December 5

RELATED: Disney drops new footage of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge



Dubbed by Disney as one of the "most ambitious, advanced and immersive" attractions the company has ever done, Rise of the Resistance will put riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

A dedication ceremony will be held for the new attraction December 4.

Disney is providing a live-stream of the ceremony starting at 6:55 p.m. ET Wedesday. You can watch it below.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is scheduled to open to the public December 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland in California on January 17.