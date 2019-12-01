ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando's water parks will be closed for a couple days as cooler weather moves into the Central Florida area.

Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Aquatica Orlando and Island H2O Live! in Kissimmee will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Disney's Blizzard Beach is already closed for its annual refurbishment.

Temperatures are expected to dip to at least the 40s.

Last month, the water parks briefly closed because of a cold snap.