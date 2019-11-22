ORLANDO, Fla. – Epcot is getting a space-themed restaurant called Space 220.

Epcot's space-themed could open February 2020

Space 220 was originally scheduled to open this winter

Originally set to open this year, it appears the new restaurant won't launch until early next year.

Space 220 is managed by Patina Restaurant Group which also operates other restaurants on Disney World property, including Via Napoli Ristorante at Epcot and The Edison at Disney Springs.

A few details have been released about Space 220 since it was first announced at the D23 Expo in 2017. But in recent months, Disney hasn't shared any updates on its progress.

However a slew of recent job postings on the Patina Restaurant Group's website, gives a better idea of when visitors can expect to dine at the futuristic restaurant.

"Space 220 plans to launch in February 2020 and we're looking for Culinary Team Members to join our elite culinary crew and state training in January," one job posting reads.

When diners enter the restaurant, they will be transported to the International Space Station which is suspended 220 miles above the Earth's surface. The restaurant will offer "spectacular views of space" thanks to screens that surround the dining room.

The restaurant will feature a menu of internationally-inspired cuisine, although specific dishes have not been revealed.

Space 220 is located next to Epcot's Mission: Space attraction.