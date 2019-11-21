ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has shared more details about the new Cirque du Soleil coming to Disney Springs next year.
- Disney shares behind-the-scenes look at new Cirque du Soleil show
- The story will revolve around Disney animation
- The show is set to debut at Disney Springs in 2020
A video posted Thursday on the Disney Parks Blog provides a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the show. In the video, performers can be seen rehearsing various elements from the show.
The yet-to-be-named show will feature acrobatic sequences, choreography, music and whimsical characters. As Disney describe it, the show will "transport the audience into the world of Disney animation."
The story revolves around a young girl who the audience will follow as she discovers how beautiful the art form is.
"It's a very universal story," creation director Fabrice Becker says in the video. "It's a story about legacy, it's a story about passing values from a father to a child."
The new show is set to officially debut April 17, with previews starting on March 20. Tickets can be purchased here.
The show replaces La Nouba, which permanently closed in 2017.
