ORLANDO, Fla. – With Black Friday approaching, many Florida attractions have rolled out various deals.

Some offers include discounts on tickets, merchandise and more.

Here's a rundown on ways to save.

DISNEY WORLD

Disney Springs – Several stores at the shopping complex will be participating in Black Friday, with discounts on merchandise and more. Some deals include 40 percent off select sweatshirts at Orlando Harley Davidson, 50 percent off select jerseys at Pele Soccer and 25 percent off entire purchase for MAX Lover Members at MAC Cosmetics.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

The theme park is offering its Awesomest Annual Pass for $99.99, down from $209.99 as well as 50 percent off vacation packages. The Black Friday deals go on sale at midnight on November 27. Everyone who registers online will receive an email with a link to the offer once the sale begins.

ISLAND H2O LIVE!

The water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is offering a discount on annual passes. Now through December 2, you can get an annual pass for $69. For more information, visit islandh2olive.com.

VISIT ORLANDO

Now through December 8, Visit Orlando is offering 10 percent off purchases of theme park tickets, including Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld. To take advantage of the deal, use the code "GIFT" at checkout. The deal is available which supplies last at visitorlando.com.