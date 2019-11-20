ORLANDO, Fla. – If you're visiting Disney World and looking for holiday activities that won't break the bank, good news, there are a few.

Gingerbread Displays at the Resorts

Some of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels have gingerbread houses on display. The displays have different themes, with each offering a chance to purchase festive treats and spot Hidden Mickeys. The hotels with gingerbread display include Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Disney's Beach Club Resort, Disney's Boardwalk Resort and Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. It doesn't cost anything to see the displays.

Christmas Tree Trail at Disney Springs

The Christmas Tree Trail is back at Disney Springs. The trail features 23 trees themed after various Disney movies, attractions and characters. And best of all, it's free to explore. Oh, by the way, don't be surprised if you happen to see "snow" falling.

Meet Santa

While at Disney Springs, stop by Santa's Chalet to meet and snap a picture with Ol' St. Nick.

Play a Round of Mini-Golf

Disney World has a couple miniature golf courses and one has a winter theme. The Winter Summerland Miniature Golf course features two 18-hole course, one is winter themed and the other is summer themed. The winter side has snow castles, candy canes and snowmen. The cost is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-9.