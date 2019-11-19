ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled the ride vehicle for Ice Breaker, its upcoming multi-launch family coaster.

The arctic-inspired coaster will feature four launches, going backward and forward. It will also sport a reverse launch that will send riders into a 93-foot-tall vertical drop.

And those wanting thrills will not be disappointed. The coaster will have 16 moments of air time.

Ice Breaker will have a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

The coaster is scheduled to open spring 2020.

The unveiling was the second big announcement by SeaWorld's parent company Tuesday at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

The ride vehicle was also unveiled for the new Iron Gwazi coaster, coming to sister park Busch Gardens in Tampa next year.