ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled the ride vehicle for Ice Breaker, its upcoming multi-launch family coaster.
- PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Florida Theme Parks to Make Announcements at IAAPA Expo
- SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Reveal Details About 2020 Coasters
The arctic-inspired coaster will feature four launches, going backward and forward. It will also sport a reverse launch that will send riders into a 93-foot-tall vertical drop.
And those wanting thrills will not be disappointed. The coaster will have 16 moments of air time.
Ice Breaker will have a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.
The coaster is scheduled to open spring 2020.
The unveiling was the second big announcement by SeaWorld's parent company Tuesday at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.
The ride vehicle was also unveiled for the new Iron Gwazi coaster, coming to sister park Busch Gardens in Tampa next year.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.