ORLANDO, Fla. – IAAPA Expo, the largest attractions trade show in the world, has returned to Orlando.

IAAPA Attractions Expo: November 18-22

Over 1,000 companies showing off the latest tech, innovations

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens to share new coaster details

The expo runs through November 22 at Orange County Convention Center.

More than 1,000 companies have set up exhibits to showcase what's new and emerging in the attractions industry. Many of the displays will be of new attractions, food and other technology coming to theme parks and water parks around the world.

"We're thrilled to bring together the global attractions community for IAAPA Expo," IAAPA president and CEO Hal McEvoy said in a news release." The attractions industry continues to thrive around the world, and the strength, growth, and passion of our dynamic industry is reflected right here."

Some of the attractions featured during the expo could eventually make their way to Florida's theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando or SeaWorld.

Speaking of SeaWorld, the company is expected to share new details about its 2020 lineup. SeaWorld Orlando is scheduled to discuss its upcoming Ice Breaker coaster, while Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will unveil the ride vehicle for its Iron Gwazi coaster.

And there's sure to be plenty of other surprises once the expo is in full swing.

IAAPA Expo is not open to public. However, Spectrum News will be there to bring you the latest updates.