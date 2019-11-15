ORLANDO, Fla. – Cold weather, at least by Florida standards, is on tap for this weekend.

Cold weather set for Central Florida

Orlando water parks to close on Saturday

Lows will be in the 50s

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 50 on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, the cold blast has prompted the closure of Orlando's water parks.

Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica Orlando will be closed Saturday.

Disney's other water park, Blizzard Beach, is currently closed for refurbishment.

On its official Twitter account, Universal said visitors can call 407-817-8317 for updates on when the park will reopen.