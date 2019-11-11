ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has set an opening date for its other value hotel.
- Dockside Inn and Suites to open March 17, 2020
- Rates at the "value" hotel start at $85 a night
- Dockside is part of Universal's Endless Summer Resort
Dockside Inn and Suites, which is part of Universal's Endless Summer Resort, officially opens March 17. Its sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites, opened this past summer.
When it opens, Dockside Inn will be the eighth hotel at Universal. The 2,050-room hotel will feature both standard rooms and two-bedroom suites. The décor inside the rooms and throughout the hotel will feature a "coastal vibe," be inspired by the beach.
Rates at the hotel start at $85 per night, providing a more affordable option for visitors.
The hotel will feature a food court, two large pools, a pool bar, a game room, and a fitness center.
Dockside Inn will also offer benefits found at Universal's other hotels, including Early Park Admission, complimentary shuttle to and from the theme parks, and more.
Universal's Endless Summer Resort sits on the property that previously housed Wet 'n' Wild.
