ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The holiday season is officially underway at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Holiday decorations now up at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Each land has its own themed decorations

Tree of Life features new winter-themed projection show

The theme park on Friday debuted new festive decorations in each of its lands.

At the front of the park, the shops and buildings in Discovery Island are dressed in animal-inspired holiday decorations. There's luminaries and garland.

Also in front of the Tree of Life, visitors can catch the Merry Menagerie, life-sized puppets that look like various "winter" animals. They appear at different times throughout the day.

Christmas lights and even a Santa hat has been added to the large dinosaur at the entrance of Dino-Land. Lights, wreaths and garland has also been added to the character meet-and-greet areas for Donald, Daisy and Launchpad McQuack.

In Asia, colorful lanterns have been strung up in celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

And Pandora - The World of Avatar also gets into the holiday spirit with its own themed decorations.

And once, night falls, the Tree of Life features a new winter-themed projection show with a holiday-inspired score.