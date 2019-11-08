ORLANDO, Fla. – A new exhibit is now open at the Morocco pavilion at Epcot.
- New exhibit opens at Morocco pavilion
- "Race Against the Sun" highlights modern-day competitions
- Diorama of Marathon of the Sands, race gear, trophies
"Race Against the Sun: Ancient Technique to Modern Competition" is located in the Gallery of Art and History area of the pavilion. It highlights two modern-day competitions—Marathon of the Sands and Rally of the Gazelles.
Inside the exhibit, visitors will find displays like a diorama of Marathon of the Sands, race gear, trophies and a photo op inspired by the Rally of the Gazelles, the all-woman desert rally.
The exhibit also highlights the history of the Berbers, the Sahara Desert's original inhabitants.
At the nearby Tangierine Café, visitors will find "sellout," a food highlighted in the exhibit that marathon participants commonly eat during a race.
"Race Against the Sun" is part of the many new additions at Epcot.
A Beauty and Beast sing-along is being added to the France pavilion. It's set to open in January.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.