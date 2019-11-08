ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will soon be in full holiday mode.

Holiday treats will soon arrive at Universal

Sweet and savory eats include cupcakes, cookies and holiday meals

Holidays at Universal runs November 16-January 5

With the start of its annual Holidays at Universal event just around the corner, Universal is sharing a peek at some of the sweet and savory eats that visitors will be able to enjoy.

In addition to seasonal favorites like Hot Butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there will cookies, cupcakes as well as roasted turkey and seasonal cocktails.

Here's a rundown of some of the food and beverage items that will be available and where to find them.

Grinchmas chocolate cupcakes – Seuss Landing, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Stuffed Santa Suit doughnut – Voodoo Doughnut, Universal CityWalk

Yeast doughnuts dipped in vanilla icing, one filled with Bavarian and white chocolate and topped with coconut and one filled with peppermint chocolate cream

Traditional holiday meal – Classic Monsters Café, USF and Thunder Falls Terrace, IOA

Mixed green salad, herb-roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, roasted potatoes, sautéed and steamed vegetables and apple pie

Frozen eggnog – Production Central veranda, Universal Florida

Holidays at Universal Orlando runs November 16-January 5.