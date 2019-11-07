ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company on Thursday announced strong fourth-quarter earnings thanks to growth at its theme parks.

Revenue up at Disney's theme parks

Parks division made $6.7 billion in the 4th quarter

Attendance, however, was mixed the U.S. parks

Disney reported that Parks, Experience and Products revenue increased 8 percent in the quarter to $6.7 billion. Operating income was up 17 percent to $1.4 billion.

The growth at Disney's U.S. parks—Disney World and Disneyland—was aided by increased visitor spending due to higher ticket prices and more spending on food and merchandise. The increase at Disney World was despite the negative affect of Hurricane Dorian during the quarter.

Despite revenue growth, attendance was mixed at Disney's domestic parks. Disney World had slight increases in attendance but Disneyland reported decreased attendance despite Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

During an investors' conference call, executives said they believe many guests have delayed their visits to Galaxy's Edge until the whole land is open. The 14-acre expansion still has one more attraction left to open, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which debuts December 5 at Disney World.

Executives also said that advance hotel booking were up, meaning attendance numbers could be higher in the next quarter.

In addition to Rise of the Resistance, Disney has several new attractions in the works.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is set to open next year at Disney's Hollywood Studios. A Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and a Ratatouille ride are coming to Epcot as the theme park undergoes a massive, multi-year transformation.