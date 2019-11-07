ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World's new nighttime spectacular, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, debuts Friday during the first Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party of the season.

The new Magic Kingdom show will feature holiday music and projections on Cinderella Castle.

For those who won't be at the theme park for the show's debut, Disney plans to live-stream it that night. The livestream will start at 9:55 p.m., with a link available on the Disney Parks Blog.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is a separate-ticket event that also features holiday treats, A Frozen Holiday Wish stage show, the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and character meet-and-greets.

The event runs select nights through December 22.