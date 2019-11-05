ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando won't be cited for electrical issues that caused lifeguards and visitors to get shocked at its Volcano Bay water park in June, according to an OSHA report.

OSHA releases finding in Volcano Bay electrical shock incident

Universal won't be cited by the federal agency

The federal agency released the finding of its investigation into the incident this week.

In its report, OSHA said that Universal was unaware of the problem and therefore could not be fined.

On June 2, five lifeguards were taken to a hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling electrical shocks in the water. Visitors at the water park also reported feeling electrical shocks.

The park was forced to shut down early that day, with Universal initially calling the incident "technical issues." Days later, Universal sent an updated statement confirming the problem was electrical.

"We have spent the hours and day since Sunday testing and re-testing our electrical system across the entire park," spokesperson Tom Schroder said at the time. "We have made repairs and modifications to our electrical system."

According to OSHA's report, a Universal officials said the cause of the issue was damage to electrical wiring during construction of the water park.

Universal's Volcano Bay water park opened to the public May 2017.