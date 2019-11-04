ORLANDO, Fla. Uber has added a $4 surcharge for pickups at Universal Orlando Resort.

This is part of a deal between Universal, Uber

The surcharge will go towards new sign at park, extra staff

Surcharge is only for pick-ups, not drop-offs

The fee, which went into effect last month, is part of a deal between Universal and Uber.

"Uber and Universal are co-investing in a better and more reliable experience for park guests and Uber riders," Uber spokesman Javi Correoso said in an email to Spectrum News.

As part of the deal, Uber will build a waiting area on the top floor of the Universal parking garage for riders, Correoso said. Money from the surcharge will also go toward new signage throughout the park, and extra personnel on hand during peak hours to help direct traffic.

The surcharge is only for pick-ups from Universal, not drop-offs. Also, pick-ups from hotels on Universal property are not subject to the fee.

Lyft, which also operates ride-share services at Universal, is not adding a surcharge.

"At this time, Lyft has not been asked to implement any additional fees related to pick-up or drop-off at the park, but remain committed to working with Universal Orlando and providing reliable, affordable transportation to riders," Lyft spokeswoman Kaitlyn Carl said in an email to Spectrum News.

Universal has not responded to requests for comment.

In August, Universal relocated the pick-up and drop-off location for ride share services to the top of the Jurassic Park garage out of concern for rider safety.

Universal hotel shuttles, busses and taxis still operate from the previous pick-up and drop-off area on the ground level near the Universal CityWalk entrance.