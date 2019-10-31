ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced the dates for its upcoming Christmas Celebration.

The holiday event will take place November 23-December 31 and include dozens of festive activities.

SeaWorld's Sesame Street land will get a brand-new Christmas Parade featuring decorative floats. The rest of the theme park will transform into a winter wonderland with more than three million sparkling lights.

There will also be several holiday shows each night of the event. Visitors can learn the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph's ChristmasTown. At O Wonderous Night, visitors can see a live nativity with life-sized puppets and animals for a retelling of the Christmas Story. Killer whales take center stage in the nighttime show Miracles.

Other activities include a sea-lion Christmas pageant, a Santa meet-and-greet, a Christmas market with holiday food, and over 100 decorative Christmas trees and more.

For more information about the Christmas Celebration, visit seaworld.com/orlando.