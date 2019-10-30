ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas is coming early for Universal Orlando passholders.

Universal passholders get perks during holiday season

Perks include free exclusive magnet, button

Passholders also get special viewing area for Holiday Parade

Starting in November, passholders will be able to take advantage of a few holiday perks.

Universal will be in full holiday mode from November 16-January 5, which sees the return of Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter , Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's, Grinchmas and more.

For the holiday parade, passholders will be treated to a special viewing area in front of Mel's Drive-In . But get there early, because space is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Starting November 1, passholders can pick up an exclusive holiday magnet. The magnet is available at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida or at Toon Extra in Islands of Adventure through December 31.

And December 1-31, passholders can get an exclusive Christmas-themed UOAP button. The button will be available at the UOAP Lounge and at Toon Extra.

If you're looking for a night out at Universal CityWalk, passholders and a guest can get into the clubs for free. The deal is available November 1-December 30. Photo ID and valid pass is required.