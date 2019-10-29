ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's villains will once again take over Magic Kingdom.

Disney Villains After Hours returns in 2020 with more dates

The event will take place on select nights Feb. 7 through July 10

Event includes live stage show, themed food and more

The Disney Villains After Hours event will return to the theme park in 2020 with more dates, Disney World announced Tuesday. The event, which first debuted this summer, will take place select nights February 7 through July 10.

The event includes themed food, merchandise, the fire-breathing Maleficent dragon float and a DJ.

Hades and Meg from Disney's Hercules also take over the castle stage for the "Villains Unite the Night" stage show featuring Jafar, The Queen, Dr. Facilier and Maleficent.

Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain will also have villains-inspired additions. They are just two of more than 25 attractions and experiences that will be open during the after-hours event.

Disney Villains After Hours is a separate-ticket event, with tickets starting at $145 plus tax if purchased in advance. Disney Vacation Club member and annual passholders can also get a $30 discount.