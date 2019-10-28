ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center has a special offer for veterans in November.

Veterans, active military get free admission to Orlando Science Center

They can also get 50 percent discount for family members

Deal is available November 1-17

Veterans and active military personnel can get free admission to the museum November 1-17. Military personnel can also receive a 50 percent discount on admission for accompanying family members, the museum said in a news release.

General admission is typically $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and students, and $15 for children ages 2-11.

To receive the deal, veterans and active military personnel must present a valid military ID.

The deal is made possible by Lockheed Martin as a way to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

On November 11, the Orlando Science Center will host a wreath ceremony at the Red Tails Monument in Lock Haven Park. The ceremony will include a performance of taps.

The Orlando Science Center includes interactive exhibits, giant screen theaters and live programming.

For more information, visit www.osc.org.