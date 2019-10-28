ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The case of Disney World's missing Buzzy animatronic has taken another turn.

NBA player Robin Lopez bought Buzzy's stolen clothing

Lopez and friend Brett Finley purchased items from former Disney worker

The items were stolen from Magic Kingdom, Epcot

In the latest development, it appears NBA player Robin Lopez, a known Disney aficionado, unknowningly bought several stolen Disney items, including the famed animatonic's clothing, according to newly released records from the state attorney's office.

Lopez, a center for the Milwaukee Bucks, and his friend Brett Finley purchased items from former Disney World employee Patrick Spikes.

Spikes, along with his cousin Blaytin Taunton, is accused of sneaking into backstage areas at Disney World and stealing dozens of items including costumes and props from the Haunted Mansion attraction. The two are also accused of selling the stolen items.

Earlier this year, Orange County Sheriff's investigators talked with Finley about items he had purchased from Spikes. In audio recordings released days ago, Finley told investigators that Lopez had Buzzy's clothing and was introduced to Spikes via eBay.

Finley purchased more than $7,000-worth of items from Spikes, including a door from Storybook Circus, a dress from a Haunted Mansion attraction, a manual for the defunct Alien Encounters and signage from The Great Movie Ride.

Finley told investigators that he and Lopez had asked Spikes if the items were stolen and Spikes said no.

In the recordings, Finley also told investigators that he saw Buzzy's headset in the trunk of Spikes' car when the two met up for a sale.

"He had this headset piece in his truck, when we first met," Finley said. "I did not buy it."

"Did you know what it was?" an investigator asked Finley.

"I think it's the Buzzy headset, but I'm not sure."

Finley and Lopez are both described as victims, according to law enforcement.

As of now, Lopez has not publicly commented on the case.

Buzzy is an animatronic from the defunct Cranium Command attraction at Epcot.

Deputies began investigating last summer after Disney reported that clothing from the animatronic, including a bomber jacket and green hat, had gone missing.

Spikes, who at one time ran the @BackDoorDisney Twitter account, was arrested in May on charges related to thefts at Magic Kingdom.

Last week, the state attorney's office released photos and videos taken from Spikes' cell phone, which included images of wigs, costumes and other props that were reported stolen the park.

Spikes faces multiple charges, including dealing in stolen property, grand theft, burglarizing a structure. He has denied any involvement in the thefts.