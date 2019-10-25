KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gaylord Palms Resort is getting ready to turn into a wintry wonderland.

Artisans creating ice sculptures for Gaylord Palms' ICE! exhibit

The theme of this year's exhibit is The Polar Express

The exhibit will feature more than 10 scenes from the holiday film

Artisans from China have arrived to create the resort's annual ICE! exhibit.

Working in temperatures below 10 degrees, the team of artisans will creature ice sculptures themed around the holiday film The Polar Express.

More than 10 different scenes from the film will be featured in the exhibit. All of it created from more than 2 million pounds of ice.

In addition to The Polar Express sculptures, ICE! will include two-story ice slides and a live ice-carving experience called Frostbite Factory.

Tickets to ICE! start at $28.99 for adults and $14.99 for children if purchased online.

ICE! featuring The Polar Express is just one of the activities offered during the Christmas at Gaylord Palms event, which runs daily from November 25 to January 5, 2020.

Other activities include a Christmas Tree Trail, a secret Santa scavenger hunt, a live show featuring Mrs. Claus and an eight-lane snow tubing hill.