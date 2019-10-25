ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With Halloween just around the corner, Disney Springs has added a few new festive treats to its lineup.

Halloween-inspired treats added to food truck menus

Chicken Adobo Nachos, Halloween Cookie Dough Taco

Treats available through October 31

The three Disney Food Trucks now have a Halloween-themed snack on the menu.

The Springs Street Tacos food truck has added Chicken Adobo Nachos. The dish features blue corn tortilla chips, chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberry, lime creama and a zesty pumpkin cheese sauce.

Over at the Mac & Cheese food truck, visitors can get a fall-inspired version with pumpkin-cheese sauce, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and cranberry gummy worms.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet food truck is offering a Halloween Cookie Dough Waffle Taco. The taco is filled with pumpkin spice, cold brew cookie dough and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a chocolate spider.

The treats are available now through October 31.