ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Tours–The Adventures Continue at Disney's Hollywood Studios will get an update in December.

The attraction will get new scenes based on the upcoming film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Disney announced Wednesday. One scene will be of the ocean moon Kef Bir, which is featured in the final trailer for "The Rise of Skywalker."

Other details, and possible scenes, will be revealed in December.

The new scenes will arrive December 20, the same day "Rise of Skywalker" debuts in theaters.

Star Tours attractions at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland will also get the update.

Disney has added several new scenes to the attraction in the past few years, including Jakku, Crait, and Batuu, the planet where Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set.